Stabbing Attack in London Kills One, Another Person in Critical Condition

One man died and another was injured as a result of a knife attack, according to Scotland Yard. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of London.
A 23-year-old man died from wounds after an attack, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of the capital; London’s Metropolitan Police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crime.
The police are investigating the incident.
