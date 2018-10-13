Stabbing Attack in London Kills One, Another Person in Critical Condition





One man died and another was injured as a result of a knife attack, according to Scotland Yard. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of London.

A 23-year-old man died from wounds after an attack, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of the capital; London’s Metropolitan Police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crime.

The police are investigating the incident.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article