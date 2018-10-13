London Metropolitan Police Hyundai i30 Comfort CRDi
News

Stabbing Attack in London Kills One, Another Person in Critical Condition

By TN / October 13, 2018

One man died and another was injured as a result of a knife attack, according to Scotland Yard. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of London.

A 23-year-old man died from wounds after an attack, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized. The incident occurred late Friday evening in the north-east of the capital; London’s Metropolitan Police and an ambulance were called to the scene of the crime.

The police are investigating the incident.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close