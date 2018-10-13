Thailand, Italy confirm strong relations

BANGKOK, 13th October 2018 (NNT) – Thailand and Italy are working on closer cooperation in all aspects of development, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and Italian Ambassador to Thailand Lorenzo Galanti, confirmed this week.
Paying a courtesy call on the Thai deputy premier at Government House in Bangkok, ambassador Galanti commended Thailand on its ability to sustain economic growth amid a global economic slump, noting that Italy was ready to work with Thailand in all areas of development such as trade, investment, and defense.
He also congratulated Thailand on its successful organization of PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2018, the first MotoGP in the kingdom, staged on October 5-7.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
