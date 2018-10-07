Marc Marquez beats Andrea Dovizioso, wins Thailand MotoGp





The Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) adds and is on his way to his fifth MotoGP world title by achieving the seventh victory of the season after prevailing in a spectacular final with the Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) in the Grand Prix of Thailand of MotoGP that has been disputed this Sunday, in the Chang circuit of Buri Ram.

Márquez had to fight the triumph with the Italian until the last corner of the race and with his victory increases the advantage in the provisional of the world championship to 77 points, which means that with staying ahead of Dovizioso in the next Grand Prix of Japan or not lose more than two points with him, would be proclaimed mathematically world champion.

Marc Márquez did not fail at the start, who immediately placed himself at the head of the race pursued by Valentino Rossi, who, before finishing the first lap, already tried to overtake the Spaniard, Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso, who overtook the Briton in that turn.

-TN

