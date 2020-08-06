August 6, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two Thai workers injured in massive explosion in Beirut

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
The smoke of the Beirut explosion spread over the sky of Lebanon

The smoke of the Beirut explosion spread over the sky of Lebanon. Photo: Hussein saifi Tv / Youtube.CC BY 3.0.


Two Thai workers are among those injured in the massive ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut on Wednesday, which killed over 130 people and injured more than 5,000.

Mrs. Thianrat Namawawat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Labour, said today that she has received a report, from the labour counselor based in Riyadh, that Mr. Virayuth Boonrak, a Thai cook working at a Japanese restaurant in Beirut, and Mr. Chanatat Tanyossak, a gem cutter, sustained injuries from flying glass and ringing in their ears in the explosion, but both have returned to their lodgings after receiving first aid treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Two Thai workers injured in massive explosion in Beirut 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Greater Manila Region Returns to Lockdown as COVID-19 Surges

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with help from Russia

5 days ago TN
1 min read

North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

New cabinet ministers announced

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visiting American Soldiers under Strict Disease Control

51 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Thai workers injured in massive explosion in Beirut

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Pink Line Railway Beam Collapse Probing

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close