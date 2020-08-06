Two Thai workers injured in massive explosion in Beirut

Two Thai workers injured in massive explosion in Beirut1 min read
Two Thai workers are among those injured in the massive ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut on Wednesday, which killed over 130 people and injured more than 5,000.
Mrs. Thianrat Namawawat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Labour, said today that she has received a report, from the labour counselor based in Riyadh, that Mr. Virayuth Boonrak, a Thai cook working at a Japanese restaurant in Beirut, and Mr. Chanatat Tanyossak, a gem cutter, sustained injuries from flying glass and ringing in their ears in the explosion, but both have returned to their lodgings after receiving first aid treatment.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World