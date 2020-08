BANGKOK, Aug 6 (TNA) — The Mass Rapid Transit Authority is investigating its contractor after a concrete beam of its Pink Line railway project collapsed to the ground during construction in Nonthaburi province on early Thursday morning.

The supporting beam fell from a connecting pillar in front of a Makro store on Chaeng Watthana road in Pak Kret district at about 2am.

