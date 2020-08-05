GDP of Thailand to Fall by 7-9%: JSCCIB

GDP of Thailand to Fall by 7-9%: JSCCIB1 min read
BANGKOK, Aug 5 (TNA) — The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) expected the gross domestic product this year would fall by 7-9% from last year due to poor tourism and exports.
Representing the committee, Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the expected contraction was revised downwards from 5-8%. The committee also predicted exports would drop by 10-12% instead of 7-10% this year.
TNA