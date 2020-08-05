Search for three missing Koh Samui ferry crew suspended this afternoon

Search for three missing Koh Samui ferry crew suspended this afternoon1 min read
The search for the three missing ferry crew members, in rough seas off See and Ha islands, resumed this morning, but was called off during the afternoon due to strong currents and poor undersea visibility.
Thai Navy SEAL divers and professional western divers, based on Koh Tao who were also involved in the search of victims of the Phoenix cruise ship which sank off Phuket, took part in the search this morning, focusing on the sunken vessel.
By Thai PBS World