PHUKET: The special flights to fly home Russian nationals left stranded in Phuket due to the COVID-19 pandemic continued at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Aug 4).

A total of 265 Russians and “6 foreign citizens” boarded Aeroflot Fight SU275 bound for Moscow at 11:04am, reported the Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

