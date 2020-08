PATTAYA: About 100 motorcyclists working for Grab food delivery service went on strike and rallied on Wednesday, accusing the company of cutting their returns to an unviable level.

The motorcyclists gathered behind Big C store in South Pattaya, Chon Buri province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts