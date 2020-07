BANGKOK, July 24 (TNA) – Protesters burned the photos of the prime minister and his deputy in a rally outside Government House on Friday as anti-government activists step up their demand for a fresh election.

Two student groups staged the protest, the latest in a series of anti-government activities since the Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group rallied at the Democracy Monument on Saturday.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts