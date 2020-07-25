July 25, 2020

Creamatorium explosion in Pattaya likely caused due to gas leak

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.


Banglamung – A temple crematorium that exploded in Banglamung yesterday and injured two men may have been caused from a gas leak, said police investigators today.

Two undertakers, who are real life brothers, were injured during a funeral at Banglamung Temple yesterday when the crematorium suddenly exploded. The resulting explosion caused the funeral crowd to run for cover in a panic and the body of the deceased was eventually moved to a different temple to conclude the funeral.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

