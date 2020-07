PHUKET: Fire-walking, bladed-ladder climbing, hot oil bathing and crossing “bridges of nails” have all been banned at this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival following a directive from the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.

However, the committee has made no such rulings on the face piercings that have made the festival famous.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts