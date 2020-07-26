Nine new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, all in state quarantine





Thailand recorded nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all among Thais in state quarantine after returning from abroad. The country’s death toll remains 58.

According to the CCSA, three had returned from Indonesia, andare now being treated in hospital in Chon Buri province. Another four returned from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the Philippines and two arrived from Singapore.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

