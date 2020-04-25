COVID-19: Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket





PHUKET: Russian authorities organised another airlift from Phuket, helping 193 stranded tourists to get back to their home country despite numerous travel restrictions amidst COVID-19.

The second airlift since Phuket airport’s closure was performed by S7 Airlines on April 24. An acid green Airbus A321 left the island at 12.30pm and is scheduled to land in Novosibirsk (Southwestern Siberia) at around 8pm Phuket time.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Anton Makhrov

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



