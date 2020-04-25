Sat. Apr 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Aerial view of Phuket international airport

Aerial view of Phuket international airport. Photo: F3rn4nd0.


PHUKET: Russian authorities organised another airlift from Phuket, helping 193 stranded tourists to get back to their home country despite numerous travel restrictions amidst COVID-19.

The second airlift since Phuket airport’s closure was performed by S7 Airlines on April 24. An acid green Airbus A321 left the island at 12.30pm and is scheduled to land in Novosibirsk (Southwestern Siberia) at around 8pm Phuket time.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Anton Makhrov
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket: One new infection, Covid-19 cases total 197

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Swiss man, 72, found dead in his house in Kathu

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea – US Geological Survey

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s new Coronavirus infections rise by 53

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Summer storms ravage 250 houses in three northern provinces

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close