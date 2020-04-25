COVID-19: Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket

COVID-19: Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: Russian authorities organised another airlift from Phuket, helping 193 stranded tourists to get back to their home country despite numerous travel restrictions amidst COVID-19.
The second airlift since Phuket airport’s closure was performed by S7 Airlines on April 24. An acid green Airbus A321 left the island at 12.30pm and is scheduled to land in Novosibirsk (Southwestern Siberia) at around 8pm Phuket time.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Anton Makhrov
The Phuket News