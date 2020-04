PHUKET: The official closure of Phuket International Airport on April 10 did not prevent Russia from airlifting 228 of its citizens trapped on the island due to COVID-19.

The first airlift after the airport’s closure was performed by Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier in civil aviation, on April 10.

By Anton Makhrov

The Phuket News

