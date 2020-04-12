49 cured Covid-19 patients willing to donate their plasma

49 cured Covid-19 patients willing to donate their plasma1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT)-The Thai Red Cross Society has advised that 49 cured COVID-19 patients wish to donate their plasma. Cured COVID-19 patients are asked to register for plasma donation online.
The National Blood Service, of the Thai Red Cross Society, has advised that cured COVID-19 patients who wish to make plasma donations have to register online, to enable efficient screening of the donor’s health and medical records, to ensure the safety of both the donors and the receivers.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand