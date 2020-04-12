49 cured Covid-19 patients willing to donate their plasma





BANGKOK(NNT)-The Thai Red Cross Society has advised that 49 cured COVID-19 patients wish to donate their plasma. Cured COVID-19 patients are asked to register for plasma donation online.

The National Blood Service, of the Thai Red Cross Society, has advised that cured COVID-19 patients who wish to make plasma donations have to register online, to enable efficient screening of the donor’s health and medical records, to ensure the safety of both the donors and the receivers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



