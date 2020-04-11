Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

COVID-19: Three Thais returning from Russia transferred to hospitals

15 hours ago TN
Earth COVID-19 Coronavirus mask

Earth COVID-19 Coronavirus mask. Image: Syaibatulhamdi /Pixabay.


BANGKOK(NNT)-A flight from Russia arrived in Thailand on Saturday morning (April 11th), bringing 34 Thais back to their homeland. They all went through the screening procedure at Suvarnabhumi airport, where three of them were found to have a fever and were transferred to hospitals. The other returning Thais were taken to the designated state quarantine facility.

The special flight from Moscow arrived in Bangkok at 9.45 a.m. bringing Thai citizens home. The 34 returnees passed strict screening procedures in Russia before being allowed to get on board. However, three of them were found to be suffering from a high fever when they arrived in Thailand. The health officials separated them from the group, and took them to two different hospitals for further checkups.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

