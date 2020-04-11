COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities1 min read
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the Thai public not to take part in any Songkran-related activities next week, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
In his live televised national address this evening, the Prime Minister said that, although the Government has officially postponed the Songkran holidays because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are still people who want to celebrate the event, hence the need of the Government to issue a set of guidelines for the people to follow.
By Thai PBS World