COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the Thai public not to take part in any Songkran-related activities next week, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In his live televised national address this evening, the Prime Minister said that, although the Government has officially postponed the Songkran holidays because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are still people who want to celebrate the event, hence the need of the Government to issue a set of guidelines for the people to follow.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



