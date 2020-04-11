Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

Motorcycles during the Songkran festival (Thai New Year)

Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival. Photo: Wyndham Hollis / flickr.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the Thai public not to take part in any Songkran-related activities next week, in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In his live televised national address this evening, the Prime Minister said that, although the Government has officially postponed the Songkran holidays because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are still people who want to celebrate the event, hence the need of the Government to issue a set of guidelines for the people to follow.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

