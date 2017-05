Two Nong Khai vocational students were arrested by police in Khon Kaen as they and three other alleged accomplices who escaped were illegally cutting a Siamese rosewood (Payoong) tree in the compound of a temple of Khon Kaen’s Ban Fang district Thursday night.

Police however seized a pickup truck loaded with five Payoong logs, one chain saw and three mobile phones which were abandoned at the compound of Wat Buddha Silanimit by the illegal loggers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS