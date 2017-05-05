Chonburi to host Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand

CHONBURI, 5th May 2017, (NNT) – The Sports Authority of Thailand, part of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, will host the Air Race 1 World Cup at U-Tapao Naval Air Base on the 17th – 19th of November.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul yesterday recalled that last year Thailand became the first country in the history of the Asia Pacific region to hold a pylon air race, when it held a test event in preparation for the full World Cup of Air Racing this year, which is also part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN.

