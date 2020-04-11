Coronavirus: Prayut Does Not Plan to Extend Curfew Hours





BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would not extend curfew hours despite defiance by thousands of people as all parties were joining forces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The prime minister announced results from the one-week imposition of the 10pm-4am curfew. He said more people were cooperating but about 6,500 people violated it. The number of the defiant people seriously affected efforts to contain the disease, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

