Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Prayut Does Not Plan to Extend Curfew Hours

1 min read
21 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha on a meeting during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha on a meeting during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, April 11 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would not extend curfew hours despite defiance by thousands of people as all parties were joining forces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The prime minister announced results from the one-week imposition of the 10pm-4am curfew. He said more people were cooperating but about 6,500 people violated it. The number of the defiant people seriously affected efforts to contain the disease, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Three Thais returning from Russia transferred to hospitals

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

21 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens of people arrested violating Coronavirus emergency decree performing cam shows in Pattaya

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bodies of missing Kanchanaburi girl students found in Kwai Noi river

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Three Thais returning from Russia transferred to hospitals

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close