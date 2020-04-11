Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases

21 hours ago TN
Pharmacist restocking medicines

Pharmacist restocking medicines. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


BANGKOK(NNT)-The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 infections and two deaths, pointing to a key relationship to persons arriving from abroad.

The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin revealed in a daily announcement today that there are 45 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 2,518, among whom 1,135 persons have already recovered.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

