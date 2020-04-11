Thailand confirms 45 new COVID-19 cases





BANGKOK(NNT)-The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 infections and two deaths, pointing to a key relationship to persons arriving from abroad.

The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin revealed in a daily announcement today that there are 45 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 2,518, among whom 1,135 persons have already recovered.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



