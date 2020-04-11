Two new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 172





PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 11) announced two more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 172.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,167 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report. Of these were two “new cases”.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

