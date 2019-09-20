Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Nigerian Man Arrested For Racketeering and Money-Laundering

School in Samut Prakan

Samut Prakan school grounds near Bangkok. Photo: Porza.


BANGKOK – Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung has announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Nigerian fraudster. He allegedly ran running racketeering and money-laundering scams online.

Nzemeka Ezims, a 37 Nigerian was arrest on a warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Court, Pol Lt-General Sompong said.

Ezims is accused of running a money-laundering business by exporting goods to Africa and providing an underground money-exchange service.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times

