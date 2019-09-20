Nigerian Man Arrested For Racketeering and Money-Laundering

Nigerian Man Arrested For Racketeering and Money-Laundering1 min read
BANGKOK – Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung has announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Nigerian fraudster. He allegedly ran running racketeering and money-laundering scams online.
Nzemeka Ezims, a 37 Nigerian was arrest on a warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Court, Pol Lt-General Sompong said.
Ezims is accused of running a money-laundering business by exporting goods to Africa and providing an underground money-exchange service.
CTN News / Chiang Rai Times