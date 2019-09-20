Cops find drug bags in Thitima case





Investigators on Thursday found some medicines, liquid and tablets in bags belonging to the prime suspect, Rachadech Wongthabutr, a 24-year old freelance male model, in connection with the death of Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, a 25-year-old commercial presenter.

The tablets appeared to be Viagra and a mixture of so-called “date rape” drugs which investigators believe Thitima consumed or was given shortly before her death.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

