Cops find drug bags in Thitima case

Cops find drug bags in Thitima case1 min read
Investigators on Thursday found some medicines, liquid and tablets in bags belonging to the prime suspect, Rachadech Wongthabutr, a 24-year old freelance male model, in connection with the death of Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, a 25-year-old commercial presenter.
The tablets appeared to be Viagra and a mixture of so-called “date rape” drugs which investigators believe Thitima consumed or was given shortly before her death.
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST