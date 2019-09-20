Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder1 min read
PHUKET: Panya ‘Sia Auan’ Yingdang, the former owner of the Pum Pui Bar on Patong’s Bangla Rd, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the double murder of a young woman who refused his advances and her male friend in Chonburi in July last year.
The Pattaya Court yesterday (Sept 18) initially sentenced Panya to death, but commuted the sentence to life imprisonment as he had co-operated with the court.
By The Phuket News