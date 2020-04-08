Sun. Apr 12th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

1 min read
4 days ago TN
Water Fight during Songkran

Water Fight during Songkran in Thailand. Photo: laydown (Pixabay).


PHUKET: All subdistricts in Phuket will be under “lockdown” orders by this coming Monday (Apr 13) and people will be allowed to celebrate Songkran on the streets, but not travel to other parts of the island, the Phuket Governor has announced.

Patong, Karon, Chalong, Rawai, Kathu and Srisoonthorn subdistricts are already under lockdown orders, rolled out of the past week.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 172

21 hours ago TN
1 min read

21 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 161

3 days ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Frenchman without mask arrested in Phuket

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dozens of people arrested violating Coronavirus emergency decree performing cam shows in Pattaya

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bodies of missing Kanchanaburi girl students found in Kwai Noi river

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Three Thais returning from Russia transferred to hospitals

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Prayut asks public to cancel all Songkran-related activities

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close