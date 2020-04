PHUKET: A French tourist was arrested in Patong area of Kathu district on Tuesday for not wearing a face mask.

The ‘Frenchman’, Djemouai Mhedi, 27, was detained by police on Taweewong road near the Sea Pearl intersection in tambon Patong of Kathu district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

