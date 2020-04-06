Phuket: Coronavirus may have contributed to Hungarian tourist’s death, says doctor





PHUKET: A Hungarian tourist who died after a serious road accident could have contracted COVID-19 whilst in hospital which may have contributed to his death, a doctor confirmed today (April 6).

The 25-year-old male was involved in a serious crash in the early hours of March 25 although the specifics of his accident were not disclosed. He was taken to Chalong Hospital at 4:30am then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital an hour later.

By The Phuket News

