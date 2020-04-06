Mon. Apr 6th, 2020

Prayut urges stringent punishment of forest arsonists

Firefighter and fire blaze

Firefighter observing a fire blaze. Photo by Public Domain (Good Free Photos).


BANGKOK (NNT) – The air pollution level this morning has been of concern in nine northern provinces due to active forest fires in the region. The Prime Minister has urged related officials to identify and take legal action against the arsonists responsible.

Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces are now severely affected by forest fire haze, while the situation has started to improve in other provinces in the lower northern region. It is expected that forecast thunderstorms in some areas will help mitigate the problem of haze and airborne particles.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

