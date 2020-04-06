COVID-19: No 24-hour curfew in Thailand yet – government spokeswoman

COVID-19: No 24-hour curfew in Thailand yet – government spokeswoman1 min read
The Government is yet to decide whether a 24-hour curfew is necessary, government spokeswoman Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat said today, as she tried to allay public fears about the extension of the current night time curfew.
She assured that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has not yet made that decision, adding that a 24-hour curfew would only be imposed if the COVID-19 rate of contagion warrants it.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World