Mon. Apr 6th, 2020

Coronavirus Kills 3 More, Local Cases Rise By 51

NGV Toyota Commuter minivans at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

NGV Toyota Commuter minivans at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.


BANGKOK, April 6 (TNA) – The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) killed three more local people and rose the death toll to 26 while the number of local patients increased by 51 to 2,220.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the latest number of daily new cases showed a positive development but people should remain precautionary because officials had yet to finish investigation into many cases of illnesses.

