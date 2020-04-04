Coronavirus: Curfew breakers to face 2 years imprisonment

Coronavirus: Curfew breakers to face 2 years imprisonment1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The police have warned any person found outside during curfew hours, without a legitimate reason, will be prosecuted.
Royal Thai Police spokesman, Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, said all 421 checkpoints will now focus on the enforcement of the law against those not complying with the measures, and on limiting inter-provincial travel to minimum.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand