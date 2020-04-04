Coronavirus: Curfew breakers to face 2 years imprisonment





BANGKOK (NNT) – The police have warned any person found outside during curfew hours, without a legitimate reason, will be prosecuted.

Royal Thai Police spokesman, Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, said all 421 checkpoints will now focus on the enforcement of the law against those not complying with the measures, and on limiting inter-provincial travel to minimum.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

