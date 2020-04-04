COVID-19: Prayut Orders Hunt for 166 Returnees Who Resisted Quarantine

COVID-19: Prayut Orders Hunt for 166 Returnees Who Resisted Quarantine1 min read
BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a hunt for 166 inbound air passengers who returned to Thailand last night and avoided quarantine. The order went to the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transport.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported that the 166 passengers consisted of 16 arriving from Japan on flight 641 of Thai Airways International, 19 from Japan on flight 847 of All Nippon Airways, 76 from Japan on flight 31 of Japan Airlines, 44 from Singapore on flight 976 of Singapore Airlines, and 11 from Qatar on flight 832 of Qatar Airways.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA