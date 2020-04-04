COVID-19: Stranded Russians shelter in Phuket temple

COVID-19: Stranded Russians shelter in Phuket temple1 min read
PHUKET: Authorities are trying to help three broke Russian tourists who have taken shelter at a local temple after their flight home was cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Local administration officials have been asked to contact the Russian embassy about the plight of the two men and a woman sheltering at Wat Mai Khao, said Napasorn Kakai, director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST