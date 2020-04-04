COVID-19: Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in





PHUKET: Phuket International Airport stands empty today (Apr 4) as the ban on all international flights into Thailand came into effect at midnight last night.

Under the order issued yesterday (Apr 3) by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), all inbound international flights into Thailand are temporarily prohibited.

By The Phuket News

