COVID-19: Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in

Star Alliance Boeing 747 at Phuket Airport

Star Alliance Boeing 747-400 at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


PHUKET: Phuket International Airport stands empty today (Apr 4) as the ban on all international flights into Thailand came into effect at midnight last night.

Under the order issued yesterday (Apr 3) by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), all inbound international flights into Thailand are temporarily prohibited.

By The Phuket News

