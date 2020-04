A so far unnamed British businessman died this morning when fell from the outbound Srirat expressway onto Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok in an apparent suicide.

The victim’s Thai wife later told the police that her husband was under stress because his business was in financial trouble, but he did not exhibit any signs of other illness.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

