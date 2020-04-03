Thailand’s daily new Coronavirus infections drop to 103





Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall, albeit slowly, from Sunday’s 143 to today’s 103, while the country’s death toll has increased by 4 to 19, with three of them linked to the boxing stadium.

Total confirmed infections have increased to 1,978 to date, while recoveries have risen to 581, according to Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothing. The Prime Minister, however, is still not happy with the situation because the daily infection rate remains over 100.

Full story: thaipbsworld.come

By Thai PBS World

