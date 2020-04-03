Fri. Apr 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand’s daily new Coronavirus infections drop to 103

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012

The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012. Photo: National Institutes of Health (NIH) / United States Government.


Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate continues to fall, albeit slowly, from Sunday’s 143 to today’s 103, while the country’s death toll has increased by 4 to 19, with three of them linked to the boxing stadium.

Total confirmed infections have increased to 1,978 to date, while recoveries have risen to 581, according to Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothing. The Prime Minister, however, is still not happy with the situation because the daily infection rate remains over 100.

Full story: thaipbsworld.come

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Curfew Can Be Around the Clock if COVID-19 Situation Is Not Improved

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: PM Prayut to order national nightly curfew

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders halt to arrivals from overseas to curb coronavirus spread

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s daily new Coronavirus infections drop to 103

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Curfew Can Be Around the Clock if COVID-19 Situation Is Not Improved

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Phuket hotels ordered to shut as COVID-19 infections rise

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Koh Chang braces for flood of tourists from shut down Pattaya

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close