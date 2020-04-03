Curfew Can Be Around the Clock if COVID-19 Situation Is Not Improved





BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) — The government is urging people to minimize their travel to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but if they fail to cooperate, it can extend its curfew to be around the clock, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

The spokesperson said that the government announced to impose the curfew from 10pm to 4am from April 3 onwards because its earlier measure to close places failed to stop people from gathering and risking COVID-19 contraction.

