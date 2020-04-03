Fri. Apr 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Curfew Can Be Around the Clock if COVID-19 Situation Is Not Improved

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai

Thai military at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai during the coup. Photo: Takeaway.


BANGKOK, April 3 (TNA) — The government is urging people to minimize their travel to help curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but if they fail to cooperate, it can extend its curfew to be around the clock, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

The spokesperson said that the government announced to impose the curfew from 10pm to 4am from April 3 onwards because its earlier measure to close places failed to stop people from gathering and risking COVID-19 contraction.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand’s daily new Coronavirus infections drop to 103

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: PM Prayut to order national nightly curfew

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders halt to arrivals from overseas to curb coronavirus spread

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s daily new Coronavirus infections drop to 103

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Curfew Can Be Around the Clock if COVID-19 Situation Is Not Improved

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Phuket hotels ordered to shut as COVID-19 infections rise

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Koh Chang braces for flood of tourists from shut down Pattaya

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close