Fri. Apr 3rd, 2020

Phuket hotels ordered to shut as COVID-19 infections rise

2 hours ago TN
Patong in Phuket

Aerial view of Patong in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.


PHUKET: All hotels have been ordered to refuse new guests and close as soon as the last ones leave, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the island province rose to 100 on Friday. Hotels without guests are ordered to shut their doors immediately.

Phuket governor Pakkapong Taweepat, who is in charge of emergency situations in the province, signed the hotel shutdown order on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

