PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 1) announced six more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, with all six either working on or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong.

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 75.

By The Phuket News

