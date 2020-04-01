Wed. Apr 1st, 2020

Covid-19 Lockdown: Police File Case Against Islamic Scholars for Flouting Govt Orders in Delhi

Indian Police

Indian Police at The India Gate. Photo: Simon Williams-Im / flickr.


New Delhi (Sputnik): On 16 March, an Islamic organisation had organised a religious gathering in the national capital with participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Kyrgyzstan. But around 1,400 people continued to stay at the venue even after New Delhi ordered a 21-day lockdown, risking their health in the process.

Police in Delhi have registered a case against Islamic preacher Maulana Saad and other members of Islamic movement Tableeqi Jamaat for hosting a religious event and allegedly violating Government orders in view of the national lockdown due to Covid-19.

A senior police official said, “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section of Epidemic Disease Act against Maulana Saad and other of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin police station.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

