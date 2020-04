Thailand’s 120 new COVID-19 infections today means the rate of spread has fallen for the fourth consecutive day, bringing total infections in the country so far to 1,771, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Spokesman, Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothing cautioned that, even though the rate is slowing, any number over 100 a day is a matter of concern.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

