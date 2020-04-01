COVID-19: Yala struggles to enforce ban on Friday prayer at mosques

COVID-19: Yala struggles to enforce ban on Friday prayer at mosques1 min read
Yala authorities are hard-put trying to convince local Muslim leaders of the need to obey the Chularatchamontri’s order suspending Friday prayers at all mosques, amid worries that mass gatherings spread the coronavirus disease.
Provincial governor Chaiyasit Panitpong has meanwhile called on residents to contact health personnel if they suspect people in their neighbourhood are infected with the virus.
Abdullah Benjakat, Ayub Pathan and Saritdet Marukatat
BANGKOK POST