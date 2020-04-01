COVID-19: SRT cuts capacity, cancels 22 trains from today





BANGKOK (NNT) – Long distance trains are still running at limited capacity, with some destinations cancelled until the spread of COVID-19 can be contained. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has cancelled 22 trains so far on the northern, southern, and northeastern lines.

Ten trains originating in Bangkok and going to Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and vice versa on the southern line have been cancelled. However, this line and these stations are still being served by other trains, except for Yala and Su-ngai Kolok stations which have been closed. As announced earlier, trains from Bangkok as well as 16 local trains from Hat Yai are no longer running to the two stations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



