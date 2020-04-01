Wed. Apr 1st, 2020

COVID-19: SRT cuts capacity, cancels 22 trains from today

railroad tracks

Railway station in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Long distance trains are still running at limited capacity, with some destinations cancelled until the spread of COVID-19 can be contained. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has cancelled 22 trains so far on the northern, southern, and northeastern lines.

Ten trains originating in Bangkok and going to Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and vice versa on the southern line have been cancelled. However, this line and these stations are still being served by other trains, except for Yala and Su-ngai Kolok stations which have been closed. As announced earlier, trains from Bangkok as well as 16 local trains from Hat Yai are no longer running to the two stations.

