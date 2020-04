BANGKOK, April1 (TNA) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) orders all food shops and convenience stores to close between midnight to 5 am., effective today.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said after the meeting with the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee that those shops included convenience stores, food shops, restaurants and street food carts.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts