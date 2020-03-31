Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

No alcohol sales from 6PM to 6AM and restaurant take out only to fight Covid-19 in Chonburi

Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns

Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns served with nam chim, a spicy dipping sauce. Photo: Takeaway.


Chonburi – The Chonburi Governor has released a new order designed to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Chonburi. The order is extensive, primarily because it covers every other item already stated closed in the past two weeks.

-Restaurants may be take away only with the exception of ones in hotels for registered hotel guests.

-No alcohol sales between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. In reality, as regular alcohol sales laws apply, this means one can only legally buy between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM as well as 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. There is no total ban contrary to fake news that was on the internet yesterday. This is to help prevent gatherings.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

