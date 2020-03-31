Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic1 min read
A Vietnamese model has been harshly criticised by social media users after she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit that she made out of medical masks. Netizens were enraged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the young woman was “wasting” protective masks.
“I honestly believe it was a horrible gesture to build a costume with masks in this historical period. In your country maybe they are available, but here in Italy not”, wrote one user.
Another netizen chimed in: “In my family there are only 3 masks left”.
“A new kind of stupidity”, wrote a third.
Sputnik International