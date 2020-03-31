Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic





A Vietnamese model has been harshly criticised by social media users after she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit that she made out of medical masks. Netizens were enraged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the young woman was “wasting” protective masks.

“I honestly believe it was a horrible gesture to build a costume with masks in this historical period. In your country maybe they are available, but here in Italy not”, wrote one user.

Another netizen chimed in: “In my family there are only 3 masks left”.

“A new kind of stupidity”, wrote a third.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



