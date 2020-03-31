Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

Some Countries Still without Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Earth COVID-19 Coronavirus mask. Image: Syaibatulhamdi /Pixabay.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Though the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a pandemic, with no place safe from its effects, a handful of countries worldwide have escaped it so far, at least apparently.

After first emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has over 788,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll reaching nearly 38,000, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu Agency reported.

However, 16 countries some from Pacific nations and others from the Africa and Asia region have no confirmed cases so far.

The countries of Lesotho, South Sudan, Yemen, Sierra Leone, Burundi, and Malawi and the region of Western Sahara to date have not reported any coronavirus cases.

In Asia, countries such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and North Korea also have no reported cases.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

