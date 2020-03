The governor of Nonthaburi province has imposed a curfew from 11pm to 5am, effective on Tuesday, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sujin Chaichumsak issued the announcement by the authority granted under the disease control act and the state of emergency decree.

